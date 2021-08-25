Video of a man pounding fufu on the pavement of the new Pokuase interchange causes stir

- Advertisement -

As seen in a video making rounds, a trader has been spotted pounding fufu along the newly constructed Pokuase Interchange.

Beside him is a food vendor who is busily going about her business.

The stretch which was designed to be a walkway for pedestrians is transformed into a food joint where traders come out in their numbers to sell food including fufu.

In the night footage obtained, these food vendors looked unconcerned as they waited on people to patronize their food.

Watch the video below;

The video after it went viral has been met with mixed reactions on social media.

Netizens have described the scene as very worrying and a dent in the image of the country.

Some Ghanaians on social media have called on city authorities to as a matter of urgency drive away traders who transact business along the Pokuase Interchange with immediate effect.

The interchange was originally a three-tier but was modified on the advice of the constructor by the Akufo-Addo administration to a four-tier thereby making it the largest in West Africa.

Construction began in 2018 and was commissioned for use on 9 July 2021 by President Nana Akuffo Addo.