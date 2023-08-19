Video of McBrown driving a bus gifted to Medeama SC by Hisense stirs massive reactions

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has stoked massive reactions on social media after a video of her publicly driving a coach for the first time surfaced online.

Appliance and electronics manufacturer Hisense Ghana generously gifted the new 47-seater bus to Ghana Premier League Champions, Medeama Sporting Club.

And as an ambassador, the multifaceted actress and TV personality fondly called Madam Hisense was appointed to present the bus to the club in Tarkwa.

Nana Mcbrown drove the new bus from Accra to the forecourt of Tarkwa Community Centre to present the bus.

On social media, fans who were stunned by the video expressed their admiration for McBrown as she exhibited yet another impeccable skill behind the wheel.

Undoutedly, the screen goddess is unmatched when it comes to personalities in Ghana with extraordinary talents.

Reacting to the video:

Abrantie said: “So this woman kraaaa what at all can’t she do”

Adomaa said: “She’s the real meaning of the lord’s blessings

Gentle said: Nana Ama is a National asset. if a supportive man should have such a woman as a wife, prosperity and joy will always be in your home

Kofizak said: “this Nana Ama nu she is something else oh she is blessed style biaabi”