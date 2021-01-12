type here...
GhPage Entertainment Video of men cutting themselves with cutlass without bleeding causes stir
Entertainment

Video of men cutting themselves with cutlass without bleeding causes stir

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
men cutting themselves with cutlass
men cutting themselves with cutlass
New pictures taken fom a video of a men cutting themselves with a cutlass with no blood seen have hit social media.

In a display of true voodoo, these men like in the old Nigerian movie ”Isakaba” were cutting themselves without bleeding.

Pictures show one man on top of another and shockingly trying to gush him but to no avail.

These men who supposedly were endowed with some kind of supernatural power laid down still while this man shoved his cutlass unsuccessfully through their bellies.

men cutting themselves without bleeding
men cutting themselves without bleeding
men cutting themselves without bleeding
men cutting themselves without bleeding
men cutting themselves without bleeding
men cutting themselves without bleeding

These pictures prove that indeed different kinds of power exist beyond the physical.

Source:GHPAGE

