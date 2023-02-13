Video Of Moesha Bodoung giving Yaw Dabo lap dance causes stir on social media

- Advertisement -

A video causing a stir on social media captures Moesha giving a lap dance to diminutive Ghanaian Actor Yaw Dabo.

Actress and repented Video Vixen, Moesha sat on Dabo with her huge backside which took over Dabo’s body and she was wiggling her waist.

Yaw Dabo held the big curvy body enjoying it for a bit but later couldn’t hold on for long because was suffocating.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Yaw Dabo has been in the news recently over his infamous comments that stirred up heated arguments on social media.

The actor asserted that if an individual spends even an hour watching movies, then that individual is lazy.

He highlighted discipline as one of the key prerequisites for success in life and wasting more than 1 hour on a movie which will have no impact on your life means you’re not disciplined.

As stated by Yaw Dabo, the modern world was a money-centric one, so it was not wise for folks to waste precious time on frivolous pursuits.

On the back of this, Ghanaians descended on the diminutive actor and blasted him for spewing such words.

They say Dabo shouldn’t have made those remarks knowing well that is the same avenue that has made him popular and cashing out,

Where would he have been if not for the movie? After a series of attacks on the movie actor, he apologized to Ghanaians.

Achipalgo met Yaw Dabo at the Kotoka International Airpot and demanded that the Kumawood actor apologises to Ghanaians for an utterance he made.

In the video posted on TikTok, Archipalago stated that Yaw Dabo’s comments were unacceptable and that he needed to take responsibility for his words.

He also emphasised that Dabo’s utterances had the potential to damage his image as an actor.

Yaw Dabo apologised and accepted his flaw. He mentioned that he was only human and susceptible to mistakes.