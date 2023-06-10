type here...
Video of the moment a pastor’s wife caught staking a sports bet during church service

By Mr. Tabernacle
A video that is fast going viral on social media captures a pastor’s wife staking a bet at church when the sermon was ongoing.

The sports betting love has set in females as well. The men started and now the women have taken it up high staking huge odds.

In this trending video, the woman ignored the preaching that came from the altar to check the odds that she has staked.

She is seen busily scrolling through her phone as she checked her standings if she had won some cash for enjoyment later in the day.

