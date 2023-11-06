type here...
VIDEO: Mzbel runs to spiritualists for protection for her son, Okomfo Black following the recent physical and spiritual attack

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Following several attacks from Ghanaians, veteran musician who doubles as an entrepreneur and influencer, Mzbel has finally decided to seek spiritual protection for her son.

Mzbel has countless times proclaim to be serving deities and she called on them this time for spiritual fortifications for her son, Okomfo Black, aka Adepa.

In a video posted on her instagram page and shared to Ghpage verified instagram handle, some spiritualists could be seen offering prayers for Mzbel and her son.

The prayers was centered around the attacks from Ghanaians, especially Christians who had issues with Okomfo Black and his stand with the Almighty God and what he believes in.

Do you think this issue is going too far now? Can little Adepa handle this abrupt game coupled with numerous backlash?

Watch the video below

