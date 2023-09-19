VIDEO: National Sports Authority orders Shatta Wale to look elsewhere for his Freedom Wave Concert because of Stonebwoy

- Advertisement -

The national sports authority, who owns the stadium on behalf of government has ordered controversial reggae dancehall act, Shatta Wale and his team to look else where for his much anticipated Freedom Wave Festival.

According to unconfirmed sources, the news was deliver to the management of the ‘Hajia Bintu’ crooner 1:45pm yesterday.

Fans and music lovers have started pointing fingers at Stonebwoy, his long term rival for being the reason behind this new development as he is also set to host his show at the same center coming December.

Shatta Wale took to his instagram page during a live session to share the sad information with his fans urging them to stay put for more updates concerning the issues.

