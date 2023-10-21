type here...
"70 years old man" – Video of 11month-old child with facial hair...
News

“70 years old man” – Video of 11month-old child with facial hair sparks reactions – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A video of an 11month-old child has surfaced online and by sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

In the clip sighted on GhPage verified instagram page, the boy that is set to clock 1-year-old gets social media abuzz with his facial hair.

While this kind of situation is very rare in younger ones not to talk of a 11 month old boy, the video shows the baby crawling embedded with facial hair.

The child has hair on his head that looks like that of an adult with with hairs extensing to the beard and mustache level.

The baby is still using his pampers and still at crawling stage despite looking like a fine adult old enough to have a girlfriend.

Watch the video below

