Video of a Gob3 seller in a Nurse Uniform stirs angry reactions

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A trending video of a young girl in a Nurse Uniform while selling Gob3 on the streets has caused a serious outrage on social media.

This young girl wore the uniform while she carried on her head a pan of food selling to the public.

The girl looked grungy and proudly walked in the uniform whiles selling. She was confronted by a lady who seemed to be a nurse.

Chancing on the young girl, the lady stopped and questioned the little girl where she got the uniform from.

The girl said she got the uniform from someone and has since been wearing it. To the best of her knowledge, she has no idea the Uniform cannot be worn by just anybody.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Nurses who have seen the video have reacted in anger.