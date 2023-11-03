type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationshipVideo of a lady cheating with her friend’s groom on wedding day...
Relationship

Video of a lady cheating with her friend’s groom on wedding day causes stir online (Watch)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Infidelity has become a common norm among gen Z and a video sighted on Ghpage goes on to verify this as a lady cheating on her friend’s groom on the wedding day has erupted reactions online.

According to the video, the lady who is in a black dress is seen getting cozy with the groom.

The bride’s friend and the groom get naughty with each other as the latter is seen grabbing the former’s backside continuously while the bride is away.

Trying to make sure they’re not caught, the groom was heard telling his bride that the photographers were waiting while he caressed the bride’s friend’s backside.

Upon hearing the footsteps of the bride who is in her white wedding gown from the stairs, they separate from each other with both of them cheering her up as she couldn’t notice anything.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The bride’s friend as a way of supporting her friend despite cheating with her man a few moments earlier was seen blushing, beaming with so much joy alongside the groom’s describing her friend as the best ever bride.

Watch the video below;

TODAY

Friday, November 3, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
3.2mph
75 %
Fri
93 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways