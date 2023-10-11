“They’ll knack after this” – Video of a masseur providing service for a client set social media ablaze (Watch)

- Advertisement -

Reactions have started trailing in on a trending video of a massage therapist or a masseur providing service for his female client.

In the video spotted on the verified Instagram page of GhPage, the masseur shows how fulfilled he is while providing therapeutic treatment for a lady who came for his service as his voice is heard on the background.

In the video, the well-learned masseur goes extra mile to satisfy his female client while stating that whenever he is doing massage he feels like he is healing someone and that makes him so happy.

The lady client was seemingly no wearing anything beneath the towel wrapped around her and one could feel the arousal setting in and she doesn’t want to let go of the masseur.

As expected, the video sparked several reactions online as many men disclosed that they would like to apply for such type of work.

Watch the video below;