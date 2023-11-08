Video of Adwoa Smart sweeping and cleaning the streets for money stirs reactions – WATCH

- Advertisement -

A trending video of veteran Ghanaian actress, Adwoa Smart cleaning the streets of US has raised eyebrows and concerns social media.

Adwoa Smart is seen sweeping while bragging about it saying she isn’t ashamed of hard work which is pretty much true because acting in her home country is already dead.

Netizens attributed the collapse of the movie industry as the reason why most veterans including Adwoa Smart herself who blessed our screens have now become a domestic help.

She went on to say that surprisingly none of the men she dated ever brought up the idea of marrying her so still at her age, she has never married before.

Adwoa has acted in numerous movies and drama episodes over several decades. She was very popular and highly sought after during the heyday of Akan drama from 1980 to the year 2000 and beyond. She has also featured in several music videos.

Adwoa came into prominence as a cast member of the ever popular Akan drama series “Obra” (Life) which aired on GTV during the 80s and 90s.

Watch the trending video below