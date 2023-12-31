Video of ‘Beyoncé’ performing ‘Kaikai’ by Shatta Wale trends online, Bhim fans think it’s fake – WATCH

- Advertisement -

Ghapage.com has chanced on a video that’s currently trending on social media purported to be multiple Grammy awards winning songstress, Beyoncé, performing Shatta Wale’s hit song, Kaikai.

A fraction of social media folks believes it’s fake and just a lookalike trying to play on the minds of the people.

Shatta Wale took the trends in Ghana back in 2019 and 2020 when he was announced as a part of the musical artists Beyoncé’s Lion King album.

The the official video was released, netizens claimed the lady in the video was fake and not the actual Beyoncé we know of.

Checkout the trending video below