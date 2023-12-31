type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentVideo of ‘Beyoncé’ performing 'Kaikai' by Shatta Wale trends online, Bhim fans...
Entertainment

Video of ‘Beyoncé’ performing ‘Kaikai’ by Shatta Wale trends online, Bhim fans think it’s fake – WATCH

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ghapage.com has chanced on a video that’s currently trending on social media purported to be multiple Grammy awards winning songstress, Beyoncé, performing Shatta Wale’s hit song, Kaikai.

A fraction of social media folks believes it’s fake and just a lookalike trying to play on the minds of the people.

Shatta Wale took the trends in Ghana back in 2019 and 2020 when he was announced as a part of the musical artists Beyoncé’s Lion King album.

The the official video was released, netizens claimed the lady in the video was fake and not the actual Beyoncé we know of.

Checkout the trending video below

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Sunday, December 31, 2023
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
1.9mph
20 %
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more