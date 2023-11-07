Video of bridesmaids sweeping cash sprayed at wedding shakes single netizens – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A video of some bridesmaids packing an obviously huge sum of cash sprayed at a wedding has captured attention online.

A video shared on Ghpage instagram account that has gone viral showed a group of bridesmaids after a wedding skillfully sweeping and packing money that was sprayed on the couple.

In the footage, the bridesmaids swept the money together to facilitate the packing process, while others carefully placed it into a bag, ensuring every bit of cash is handled with care.

The video quickly caught the attention of netizens, who were captivated by the extravagant display of cash. The video was flooded with comments expressing envy and fascination for the bridesmaids’ experience.

The sight of such wealth sparked a desire among viewers to have a similar encounter with an abundance of money.

As the video continued to circulate online, netizens couldn’t help but tap into the fantasy of having access to such a lavish display of wealth.

Watch the video below