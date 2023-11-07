type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEventsVideo of bridesmaids sweeping cash sprayed at wedding shakes single netizens -...
Events

Video of bridesmaids sweeping cash sprayed at wedding shakes single netizens – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A video of some bridesmaids packing an obviously huge sum of cash sprayed at a wedding has captured attention online.

A video shared on Ghpage instagram account that has gone viral showed a group of bridesmaids after a wedding skillfully sweeping and packing money that was sprayed on the couple.

In the footage, the bridesmaids swept the money together to facilitate the packing process, while others carefully placed it into a bag, ensuring every bit of cash is handled with care.

The video quickly caught the attention of netizens, who were captivated by the extravagant display of cash. The video was flooded with comments expressing envy and fascination for the bridesmaids’ experience.

The sight of such wealth sparked a desire among viewers to have a similar encounter with an abundance of money.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

As the video continued to circulate online, netizens couldn’t help but tap into the fantasy of having access to such a lavish display of wealth.

Watch the video below

TODAY

Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
78.1 ° F
78.1 °
78.1 °
88 %
0.6mph
100 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
90 °
Fri
92 °
Sat
91 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways