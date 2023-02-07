A video shared by a Tiktok user with the handle name user1048329146588 has shown some ladies in secondary school uniforms as they made small talk as friends would.



Their school uniforms were well-sewn and looked so neat.

Some of them twerked a bit in the video, leaving many to wonder what kind of secondary school they are in.

Among those who reacted to their video were TikTokers who suggested that they may be external students.



There were men who swooned over the video of the students, wishing they were working as their teachers.

This generation is messed up. The majority of the youth have no regard for morals. In fact, they do things at will.

Now, our place of character-shaping has all fallen standards. The Senior High Schools aren’t producing sane and decent students anymore.

