Video of Frodd giving backshots to Mercy Eke during pool party sparks reactions (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Several reactions have started trailing video of BBNaija All Stars housemate Frodd showing his backshots prowess on his colleague, Mercy Eke.

During the pool party on Thursday night, Frodd who is a married man and Mercy Eke displayed some chemistry both in the Garden as well as inside the pool.

Recall few days ago, during a diary session with Biggie, Frodd, an expectant father goes emotional as he noted that the delivery date of his wife is getting closer.

In the new clip, Frodd was seen swaying from side to side behind Mercy Eke and by extension, the BBNaija 2019 winner bends down while Frodd fires on.

Watch the video below

Mercy Eke and Frodd were later seen inside the pool getting cozy with each other before Kiddaya comes in and gets romantically engaged with Mercy Eke.