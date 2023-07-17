type here...
Video of GH female pastor drenching possessed woman with cold water during deliverance causes stir

It looks as though one of the best remedies to get over Ghana’s problems as citizens comes from the joy of having unlimited data to surf the internet.

Some daily happenings on Ghana’s local digital space are just enough to offset your worries and brighten up your day.

A video trending on social media captures an intriguing encounter between a “powerful” female spiritual leader and a member of her church who is believed to be possessed.

In a bid to deliver the possessed woman from her demons, the lady pastor ordered her “disciples” to bring her bowls of water to undertake a spiritual warfare with the unseen spirit.

She immediately dumped the first bowl of water followed by the second bowl, leaving the fully clothed woman drenched.

The charged-up Osofo Maame then followed up by casting out the demon repeatedly until the woman slammed to the grown.

Watch the video below

Some section of social media users have been left jaw-dropped over the spectacle as others burst into laughter over how religion has been reduced into what they deem as a joke in Ghana and across the African continent at large.

