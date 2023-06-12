type here...
Viral video of GH woman brutalised and stripped naked in public sparks outrage

By Kweku Derrick
Lady abused in public
A trending video that gives a sorry account of a young Ghanaian woman being subjected to abuse by a group of people has stirred angry reactions online.

It is not immediately clear the reason behind the inhumane and degrading treatment metered out to the victim which has received massive condemnation.

It is gathered that the video is believed to have originated from the Upper East Region but details surrounding the incident remains scanty.

In the viral clip, the victim is filmed sitting on the bare floor with her bare butt as she had been stripped near-naked by her molesters.

Meanwhile, law enforcement has commenced investigation into the viral video to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a statement the Police called on the public to “remain calm as efforts are underway to get the perpetrators arrested to face justice.”

    Source:GHPage

