Video of how Funny Face was manhandled by Ghana Police before his arrest hits social media

A video has surfaced on social media showing how some policemen manhandled comic actor Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng aka Funny Face before arresting him.

The actor who is currently going through hard time took to his social media and shared a video narrating the ordeal he went in the hands of the policemen.

He in his video revealed he was beaten by the policemen who came in to arrest him when he had just stopped by a pharmacy to buy drugs and was later on beaten at the police station with handcuffs and others.

Well, some people doubted his story but a video has emerged comfirming the fact that he was manhandled by the police who came in to arrest him.

In the video sighted, the police who came in a rambo style didn’t take it easy with him at all as the drag him in the full glare of the general public.

At a point he even fell down but the police didn’t have that patience to let him get up as they pulled him into their waiting pick up and whisked away to the cells where he spent some hours behind bars.

Watch the video below:

Not even the plea from the people around could get the policemen who had come to arrest him.