“This woman will knack the boy” – Video of mother-in-law sharing intimate dance with groom on wedding day causes stir – WATCH

A video is on it way going viral that captures the dance moment between a groom and his mother-in-law on wedding day.

In the video sighted on the verified instagram page of GhPage, the bride seemed to be uncomfortable as her mother shared intimate dance with her man right under her nose.

The woman could be seen latching onto the man in an awkward hug in front of the bride.

To make the matters worse, she chose to wear a white dress for the big day just as her daughter which makes a section of social media folks believe that’s mother is up to something fishy.

Watch the video below: