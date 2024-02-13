- Advertisement -

The AFCON has come to an end for the footballers but the trolls on social media seem not to be ending anytime soon as people especially Ghanaians are still ‘cooking’ Nigerians.

Well, a video has surfaced on social media that shows Nigerian Footballer Victor Osimhen crying like a baby after the team lost the final game to Ivory Coast despite taking the lead a few minutes into the game.

Despite the Eagles making it to the final, Osimhen has been accused of having a poor performance at the 2023 AFCON because he only scored one goal during the competition.

The current African Player of the Year is the striker from Nigeria.

Emotions have been stirred online by the widely shared video of the striker sobbing over the final loss and demonstrating that he was human.

Victor Osimhen could be seen sobbing as he left the general area and made his way to the dressing room in the viral video.

Alex Iwobi came over as soon as he entered the changing room and attempted to comfort him after he started crying.

Iwobi’s action, though, has incited ire online, with many criticizing him as one of the reasons Nigeria lost the championship match miserably.

Watch the video below: