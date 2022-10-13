- Advertisement -

Health attendants at the hospital Rico Swavey was rushed in for medical care after his involvement in an accident appeared unbothered about saving his life.

This was evidently captured in a heartbreaking video circulating on social media following the death of the reality TV star on Thursday, 13 October 2022.

In the video, Rico can be seen sitting on a chair while receiving oxygen as the nurses contemplate how to move him into the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

Instead of showing some level of urgency, some nurses were apparently making videos and laughing while Rico needed life-saving help. This triggered some of their colleagues to call them out over their lackadaisical attitude towards the reality star.

One of them can be heard saying, “Oya, make we carry am now go inside” while a nurse chuckled. Another nurse said, “His oxygen is 90%. You people should stop making videos and let’s move him. Somebody is in critical condition and you’re making videos.”

Health attendants were just making videos and laughing while someone was dying ? Sorry rico #ricoswavey pic.twitter.com/NyFR1LPqke — Lyrixthemusishan_ (@Lepht___) October 13, 2022

The video has since sparked outrage on social media with some citizens calling for the immediate dismissal of the staff who should have handled the situation with the uttermost professionalism.

Rico Swaney’s accident was announced by his friends and also his management on his official page on Twitter.

His management disclosed that Rico was on life support after he was rushed to the hospital. He did not survive.

His death was announced on Thursday morning.

May his soul rest in peace.