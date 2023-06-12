type here...
Video of Sakawa boys undergoing sika duro rituals causes stir online

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
A group of young men from Nigeria have caused a stir online after a video of them partaking in money rituals surfaced online.

Popularly known as Sakawa in Ghana and Yahoo in Nigeria, the ritual involves the sacrifice of animals and sometimes humans for overnight riches.

This dangerous and scary endeavour is an evolution of cyber fraud, where some youth engage in romance scams to dupe single old men and women.

Due to the longevity it takes for one to become a profitable scammer, some young men now resort to fetish ways to speed up the process.

The trending clip captures seven naked abled men bending on their knees and being sprinkled with the blood of a slaughtered sheep by a fetish priest who recited incantations.

Watch the video below

Social media users have been appalled by the footage that exposes the extreme length some youth of today go to make wealth quickly, overlooking the consequences of their actions.

    Source:GHpage

