Video of Samira Bawumia’s look-alike hits social media

By Mr. Tabernacle
A video has fast circulated and it captures one fine woman, Shulammite Ofori-Danso who has a striking resemblance t Second Lady Samira Bawumia.

In the video, her choice of dress, the smile she wore and her face at first glance will give you the picture of Samira.

The striking resemblance between Lady Diamond and the second lady, Samira Bawumia, could make one think that they are twins.

Diamond who graced an occasion in Accra was highly welcomed by guests who thought they had met the Second Lady because of the striking resemblance.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO

Lady Diamond is an entrepreneur and women’s advocate who seeks to empower and motivate women to be self-reliant, in business and entrepreneurship.

She is a multiple award winner in various aspects of her business endeavour.

She is very hardworking, disciplined, enthusiastic, and the force behind LDsignature, a household name in the beauty and cosmetology industry in Ghana and beyond.

    Source:GHPAGE

