Video of Selly Galley baby bump before twins birth pops up – Watch here

Ghanaian actress and media personality Selorm Galley Fiawoo aka Selly Galley is reported to have given birth to twins in the US.

News of the birth of the twins, who happen to be her first children for her husband Praye Tietia, emerged online on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 set social media ablaze with congratulatory messages.

While details of Selly Galley’s childbirth are sketchy because the couple has yet to speak to the news, a video has popped up as confirmation.

The video sighted on Instagram page @aba_the_great showed the Big Brother Africa Season 8 housemate pregnant with a huge bump. Wearing a black dress, Selly stood in a room with another lady and chatted with her.

According to the caption, the video was taken in an apartment in the Bronx in New York.

The news of Selly Galley’s childbirth comes almost eight years after she got married to rapper Cartel Big aka Praye Tietia of Praye music group fame.

Aged 35, Selly had often spoken about her difficulties in childbirth and what efforts she had made to get a child of her own.

Watch the video below