Video of some clergymen in Ghana praying at a galamsey site

A video has emerged that sees some of the top and notable clergy at a galamsey site in the Eastern Region praying for the end of the activity in the area.

A good number of clergymen stormed the site in action to their disdain for the illegal activity that is causing Ghana much.

The tour by the clergy was to observe and have first-hand information on the level of devastation as a result of mining activities.

Among the clergy who visited the sites were the immediate past Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Bishop Dr. Paul Boafo, Presiding Chairman of the Assemblies of God, Rev Dr. Paul Frimpong Manso and Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Ghana Apostle Eric Nyamekye..

The Chairman for the Church of Pentecost, Ghana, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, who spoke to the media called for a political will and multi-faceted solutions to end mining activities that are devastating arable lands, farms and river bodies.

Apostle Nyamekye pointed out that leadership failure results in people taking the law into their own hands like being seen with illegal mining.

“If leaders are not doing what they are supposed to do, then people would take the law into their own hands. So I am calling on our leaders to lead.”

He added: “Somebody must control these young men in the galamsey industry. Somebody would have to educate them and they would stop. But when there is no leadership, then things go wayward.”

“Some people are not willing. Those people have to be sought for, sit them down and cause them to be willing. [As for] human beings there is nothing we can’t destroy or build.

“Now that we have destroyed this, there is a way for us to build. If we sit down and put our mind to it, we will build. It seems a complex approach to deal with. The approach should be multifaceted,” he strongly believed.

