- Advertisement -

A video of the huge plush white mansion of the Chief Executive Officer of Special Ice, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong has got netizens stunned after it surfaced.

The affluent man’s mansion is state-of-the-art. It is a place everyone would ever dream of having as their own.

The mansion has an eye-catching garage with over ten luxury vehicles. The wealthy businessman’s car collection consists of some of the most expensive vehicles in the world.

Indeed, Dr Sarpong’s rich and gigantic residence shows how wealthy the businessman is.

Dr Ofori Sarpong’s home has a huge compound. The compound can be likened to the size of a stadium and it’s very beautiful to the core.

Check the Video Below;