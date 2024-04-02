type here...
Video of Veep Bawumia misquoting the Bible goes viral

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
The Flagbearer in a bid to campaign for votes ahead of the 2024 General Elections decided to visit the church of Rev Owusu Bempah.

Mr Digital as he is affectionately known in recent times was given the chance to speak with the congregation.

After taking the microphone and speaking to them, he decided to quote the Bible to back his statement but goofed by quoting the wrong verse.

He quoted Zechariah 4:1 and said the Bible says “It not by might, nor by power, but by my Spirit, says the Lord Almighty.”

Watch the video below:

Unfortunately for Dr Bawumia, the said verse is not Zechariah 4:1 as that quotation reads “And the angel that talked with me came again, and waked me, as a man that is wakened out of his sleep.”

See screenshot below:

The quotation the Veep wanted to refer to was rather from Zechariah 4:6.

Source:GhPage

