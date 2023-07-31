type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsVideo of moment passenger eases himself on a moving VIP bus trends...
News

Video of moment passenger eases himself on a moving VIP bus trends online

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Man defecates on VIP bus
- Advertisement -

A passenger onboard a VIP bus interrupted a smooth trip to their destination after he emptied his bows on the moving vehicle.

Apparently, the passenger suffered a stomach upset mid-way through the journey.

And instead of alerting the driver to stop for them to find a good place to ease himself, the individual decided to hold on to it till they reached a rest stop or their destination.

However, the refusal to respond to nature’s call left him with great discomfort as he couldn’t seal his bowels from excreting the waste matter in his stomach.

Eventually, the passenger had to ease himself on the bus before the worse happened.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

The fecal matter left a very horrible stench on the bus that forced the driver to stop the bus abruptly.

All the passengers onboard the bus had to come down for the bus to be cleaned up before resuming the journey.

The trending video surfaced on social media after a man on the bus recorded the scene and sent it to an unknown person who was complaining about his late arrival.

The video was recorded to serve as evidence that he was not to blame for the delayed trip.

Watch the video below

While some netizens have laughed their hearts out over the footage, others also shared their worse moments on a bus while traveling.

Source:GHPage

TODAY

Monday, July 31, 2023
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
4.8mph
100 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways