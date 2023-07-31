- Advertisement -

A passenger onboard a VIP bus interrupted a smooth trip to their destination after he emptied his bows on the moving vehicle.

Apparently, the passenger suffered a stomach upset mid-way through the journey.

And instead of alerting the driver to stop for them to find a good place to ease himself, the individual decided to hold on to it till they reached a rest stop or their destination.

However, the refusal to respond to nature’s call left him with great discomfort as he couldn’t seal his bowels from excreting the waste matter in his stomach.

Eventually, the passenger had to ease himself on the bus before the worse happened.

The fecal matter left a very horrible stench on the bus that forced the driver to stop the bus abruptly.

All the passengers onboard the bus had to come down for the bus to be cleaned up before resuming the journey.

The trending video surfaced on social media after a man on the bus recorded the scene and sent it to an unknown person who was complaining about his late arrival.

The video was recorded to serve as evidence that he was not to blame for the delayed trip.

While some netizens have laughed their hearts out over the footage, others also shared their worse moments on a bus while traveling.