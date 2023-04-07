Video of a police officer threatening to arrest a dog if its owner fails to provide its license causes stir

A video which captures the funny moment a police officer attempted to arrest a dog has stirred reactions online.

The owner was travelling via public transport when the policeman stopped the vehicle he boarded and instructed him to come down with the box he put the canine.

The officer asked its owner to tender the dog’s license before he would be allowed to continue his journey, but he revealed that he just bought it.



According to the security agent, a dog is supposed to have a permit and if the man who owns it cannot provide one then it would be taken to the police station.

When he saw that the policeman was insisting on arresting the animal, its owner said he would take it to the station by himself.

