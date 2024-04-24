type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentVideo of President Akufo Addo ordering old chiefs to get up before...
Entertainment

Video of President Akufo Addo ordering old chiefs to get up before greeting him goes viral

By Ghana Razak
- Advertisement -

The first gentleman of the country, president Akufo Addo is once again trending across social media platforms.

In a video flying across social media platforms, the president attended a program, obviously a funeral.

In the video, president Akufo Addo was seen greeting the chiefs present at the event among other personalities.

The part of the video that has gotten netizens talking is when President Akufo Addo was seen ordering the chiefs to get up before they could greet him.

Watch video;

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
1.9mph
75 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more