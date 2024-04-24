Video of President Akufo Addo ordering old chiefs to get up before greeting him goes viral

- Advertisement -

The first gentleman of the country, president Akufo Addo is once again trending across social media platforms.

In a video flying across social media platforms, the president attended a program, obviously a funeral.

In the video, president Akufo Addo was seen greeting the chiefs present at the event among other personalities.

The part of the video that has gotten netizens talking is when President Akufo Addo was seen ordering the chiefs to get up before they could greet him.

Watch video;