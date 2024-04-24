The video was recorded 5 years ago – Serwaa Amihere finally speaks on her leaked video with Henry Fitz

- Advertisement -

GHOne TV Broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has in a release made some statements as she finally admits her faults and speaks on the leaked video of her and one Henry Fitz.

Ghone TV presenter Serwaa Amihere in the released statement revealed that she was in a relationship with Henry Fitz several years ago.

She clarified that the video in question was recorded five years ago during her time in a serious relationship with a wealthy individual.

Amihere disclosed that before the video surfaced online, she had been dealing with blackmail for five months.

READ HER STATEMENT BELOW