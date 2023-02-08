- Advertisement -

East Legon Executive Fitness Club is one of the richest clubs in Ghana.

The club comprises of the prestigious and well-to-do members of Ghanaian society and older inhabitants from one of Accra’s prime areas, East Legon.

It has members like businessman Osei Kwame Despite, Ofori-Atta Sarpong, George Afriyie and former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah etc.

East Legon Executive Fitness Club as part of their yearly tradition on any birthday celebrant ponds them with water.

It is always a fun sight to behold seeing such rich men playing and having the best fun together all geared towards making the day bright for celebrants.

A video of those moments where Club members ponded Dr Osei Kwame Despite has surfaced.

The Despite Group of Companies Boss laid prostrate on the floor as colleagues ponded him with water. Check out the video