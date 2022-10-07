type here...
Entertainment

Video of Shatta Wale playing “Lean on Me” on the keyboard melts hearts [Watch]

By Kweku Derrick
Shatta Wale on the keyboard
Many fans and followers of Shatta Wale were engulfed by emotion when the musician hopped on the keyboard to exhibit one of his extraordinary talents.

The controversial dancehall musician was a guest on “Good Evening Ghana” a prime-time show hosted by Paul Adom-Otchere on Metro TV.

Among an array of topics discussed, Shatta Wale was very sentimental about the state of the entertainment industry and how people don’t understand his actions.

Shatta Wale, however, made everyone watching him fall in love with him when he decided to perform American songwriter and musician Bill Wither’s “Lean on Me” on live TV.

He explained that he finds solace in the song whenever he’s in a bad mood.

Watch the video below

At one point in the interview, Shatta Wale went berserk on some personalities he believes act as gatekeepers who try to sabotage his career.

He called out the likes of Andy Dosty, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, and Mark Okraku Mantey for undermining his hard work.

    Source:GHPage

