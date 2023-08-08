VIDEO: “Sniffing ‘White Powder’ stopped my monthly blood flow for months” – Popular Kumasi drug addict spills

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A popular and notorious drug addict and peddler known among friends and family as Abigail has set the internet ablaze with new revelations in relation to the effect ‘white powder’ had on her health.

Abigail in a recent interview with GhPage revealed that to Rashad and his team on Rash Hour that, sniffing of the white powered seized her monthly flow for months so she didn’t really stress about that.

This tangent of the conversation came up when the interviewer, Rashad asked her how she and her cohorts takes care of themselves in the ghetto. She emphasized that all they needed was a bucket of water which they fetch from a poly tank across the streets.

It saddening to note that, a young girl of that age had to go through all these stress and implications just because she was naive and got introduced to hard drugs and a very tender age.

Abigail as at the publishing of this post is on a rehabilitation and transformation process and we hope for all the best for the young beautiful lady.

Watch the video below