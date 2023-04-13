- Advertisement -

The founder of the Rockhill Church based in Atlanta, Georgia, Sonnie Badu has performed a shocking miracle as he turned anointing oil into blood during church service.

The miracle happened after Dr Sonnie Badu poured anointing oil into the hands of one of his church members.

In a video shared on social media, the red liquid, said to be blood, has been captured in a woman’s hand whilst Sonnie Badu was praying.

According to the UK-based Ghanaian Man of God and Singer, the miracle which happened last night is evidence the blood of Jesus still carries power.

Sharing the video on his social media pages, He wrote: I have been asking God to show up mightily in our services and last nights God truly did …

The anointing oil turned into BLOOD .. Of course, it’s Holy Week and I have been teaching on the blood. This was not a coincidence it’s was an affirmation that his blood still carries power ..

Today, I command the blood to heal you and all your family members – of any generational sicknesses in the name of Jesus … #miracle #Jesus #Church

A Netizen who finds it hard to believe the miracle sent a direct message to Sonnie Badu on IG to have him describe the whole process before he comes to terms with the whole idea.

The netizen asked Dr Sonnie Badu to send him a sample of the said blood to test at the lab if Sonnie Badu believed that this was not a ploy he was hatching to get money from people.

Sonnie Badu, in a response to this message, describe this young man as a joke and asked him if he felt he had time to sell oil in his church as other preachers do.

He added assertively that Jesus was the one who did the miracle and that he was expecting money from the supernatural being this year.