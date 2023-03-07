- Advertisement -

An amusing clip of Stonebwoy grinding the backside of his beautiful wife, Louisa, in the club has caused a stir after landing on social media.

The dancehall artiste and his better half who is a dental surgeon took to the dancefloor to entertain partygoers who had crowded at a venue.

Notwithstanding the cameras pointed at them, the elated couple appeared carefree and threw caution to the wind as though they had won a jackpot ad everything else didn’t matter.

While grooving to Kizz Daniel’s ‘Odo Yewu’ hit song, Stonebwoy snuggled up to his wife from the back and gave air strokes as if they were bonking in the bedroom.

The harmless video was apparently shared on Snapchat by Stonebwoy himself and gag about the funny facial expression he made in the moment of enjoyment.

However, naysayers have not taken kindly to the clip as they have chided the musician for what they described as an immoral act in marriage.

According to this social media morality police, the couple has downgraded the value of “marriage” and should be hooted rather than celebrated for what seems trivial.

Meanwhile, some crusaders of the BHIM Nation president see nothing wrong with the couple dancing together.

Asare said: The morals we were taught is the reason why most married men and women cheat. If you dont do it with your husband or wife, he or she will find someone else to do it with

Mercy Lucy queried: What are you saying ? Ooh so you mean he should leave his wife and take a side chick? My dear we all need to feel the vibe married or dating

Monstar added: You people are hypocrites too much. Is he doing with someone else’s wife. Hypocrisy everywhere. They can do whatever they want anywhere ,anytime any day. So just stop being hypocrite and pretending it’s weird