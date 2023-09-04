type here...
VIDEO: Suspected fake doctor arrested at KATH in Kumasi
News

VIDEO: Suspected fake doctor arrested at KATH in Kumasi

By Mr. Tabernacle
2023-09-04
In a widely circulated online video, a dramatic scene unfolded at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Ghana, as a man suspected of impersonating a doctor was apprehended.

The footage, initially shared on Facebook by UTV, depicts a gathering of individuals, among them believed to be hospital personnel, who were visibly taken aback and bewildered by the unfolding events.

The video captures the moment when the suspect’s true identity was unveiled, sparking a commotion among the onlookers.

The crowd’s reaction ranged from murmurs of disbelief to expressions of astonishment, as they grappled with the gravity of the situation.

The sheer audacity of someone impersonating a medical professional within the premises of a renowned teaching hospital like KATH left many in shock.

The incident highlights the critical need for vigilance and security measures within healthcare institutions, as the potential consequences of such impersonation can pose significant risks to patients’ well-being.

The hospital’s staff and security personnel played a pivotal role in apprehending the suspect, ensuring that the situation did not escalate further.

Ultimately, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of verifying the credentials and identities of individuals operating within healthcare settings, where people’s lives are entrusted to the expertise and professionalism of medical personnel.

The swift response and cooperation of those present at KATH demonstrate the commitment to maintaining the integrity and safety of the hospital environment.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=279829211428500

Source:GHPAGE

