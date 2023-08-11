type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentVideo trends as lady makes Ruger useless on stage with her big...
Entertainment

Video trends as lady makes Ruger useless on stage with her big ‘nyash’ while performing in the USA (Watch)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A video has been making the rounds on social media of popular Nigerian singer Ruger at his show in the USA and by extension got many people talking online.

Singer Ruger whose real name is Michael Adebayo Olayinka is presently on his Ru The World tour and his recent video on stage with a lady can’t be left talking about.
Ever since Ruger left the stage after a lady grabs his manhood, the singer has improved his stage craft with ladies on stage by showing off his bedroom prowess, among others.

Recently, Ruger, the ‘Asiwaju” hitmaker performs in Colombia and as usual he decided to rock a lady from the back and by extension it went on the contrary this time.

Despite several backshots from Ruger on the lady, the lady maintained her ground by rendering Ruger useless as she continues to return the energy while Ruger seems to be tired.

Watch the video below;

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

banky_dee_24: I am sure this is not sexualizing to kids, only queer contents eyin oloriburuku ???.

dera_realtor: Rugers backshots are so weak ???.

willsthedopebarber: No ooo help rugger she want to kill him by strangulation ?.

kvng_gabbi: If I be rugar .. she no Dey go anywhere ??.

TODAY

Saturday, August 12, 2023
Accra
few clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
88 %
3.5mph
20 %
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways