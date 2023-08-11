Video trends as lady makes Ruger useless on stage with her big ‘nyash’ while performing in the USA (Watch)

- Advertisement -

A video has been making the rounds on social media of popular Nigerian singer Ruger at his show in the USA and by extension got many people talking online.

Singer Ruger whose real name is Michael Adebayo Olayinka is presently on his Ru The World tour and his recent video on stage with a lady can’t be left talking about.

Ever since Ruger left the stage after a lady grabs his manhood, the singer has improved his stage craft with ladies on stage by showing off his bedroom prowess, among others.

Recently, Ruger, the ‘Asiwaju” hitmaker performs in Colombia and as usual he decided to rock a lady from the back and by extension it went on the contrary this time.

Despite several backshots from Ruger on the lady, the lady maintained her ground by rendering Ruger useless as she continues to return the energy while Ruger seems to be tired.

Watch the video below;

banky_dee_24: I am sure this is not sexualizing to kids, only queer contents eyin oloriburuku ???.

dera_realtor: Rugers backshots are so weak ???.

willsthedopebarber: No ooo help rugger she want to kill him by strangulation ?.

kvng_gabbi: If I be rugar .. she no Dey go anywhere ??.