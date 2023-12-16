Video trends as Ned Nwoko’s daughter mocks him for having 21 children (Watch)

- Advertisement -

Social media has gone haywire as peeps have started trailing a video of Ned Nwoko’s daughter makinng of him.

In the trending video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, the billionaire’s daughter was seen mocking her dad for having 21 children for 6 wives.

Ned Nwoko’s daughter makes a post talking how her father is currently dealing with paying the bills of his 21 kids.

Throwing subtle shade at her dad, Ned Nwoko’s daughter tells him to calm down and buckle up with the pressure of paying bills for 21 children by always tapping his chest continuously.

She accompanied the video with the caption; “Me to my father after he decided to have 21 children and is now seeing the consequences from bills.”

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below;