type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsVideo trends as Ned Nwoko’s daughter mocks him for having 21 children...
News

Video trends as Ned Nwoko’s daughter mocks him for having 21 children (Watch)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Social media has gone haywire as peeps have started trailing a video of Ned Nwoko’s daughter makinng of him.

In the trending video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, the billionaire’s daughter was seen mocking her dad for having 21 children for 6 wives.

Ned Nwoko’s daughter makes a post talking how her father is currently dealing with paying the bills of his 21 kids.

Throwing subtle shade at her dad, Ned Nwoko’s daughter tells him to calm down and buckle up with the pressure of paying bills for 21 children by always tapping his chest continuously.

She accompanied the video with the caption; “Me to my father after he decided to have 21 children and is now seeing the consequences from bills.”

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below;

TODAY

Saturday, December 16, 2023
Accra
haze
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
62 %
1.6mph
13 %
Sat
88 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more