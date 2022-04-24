Video: UCC students allegedly attack Kelvyn Boy after a performance – Details

- Advertisement -

According to commentaries and reactions to a trending video that captures the ‘Downflat’ hitmaker, Kelvyn Boy, he was allegedly attacked by some students of the University of Cape Coast after a stage performance.

This sad incident happened on Saturday night (23rd April 2022) at their campus on Cape Coast.

It is said that the Afrobeats singer who was billed to perform at the official launch of the school’s 60th anniversary had another event at UPSA the same day which clashed.

According to an eyewitness, the singer decided to perform at 8 pm at UCC so he gets the time to rush back to Accra for the UPSA event which he was billed alongside S3fa and other top names to perform.

His plan couldn’t actualize as the hyper and angry UCC boys greeted him with a violent confrontation. His car was blocked and this lead to the attack on him.

From the video, one could see that Kelvyn Boy did not escape easily as he was given a tough time.

The video shows the moment the singer was blocked by some security officers on the campus from exiting the school.

Watch it here;

Kelvyn Boy, at the time of publication, has not reacted to the news. However, the clip is making fast rounds on the internet.