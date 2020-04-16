Video of an unsatisfied man chasing wife after rounds of lovemaking goes viral

- Advertisement -

In a fast circulating video on social media captures a man and his wife [couple] displaying the shameful act in the public.

READ ALSO: Consider us as essential service providers amid the lockdown – Night Workers petition gov’t

The husband chased his wife in public for unsatisfied rounds of intercourse amid lockdown.

In the viral video, the man[husband]was seen angrily asking for his wife to go back inside the room and continue their ‘work’ on bed as he is unsatisfied with the rounds received already.

The wife who escaped from the room had only cloth wrapped around her body, refused to give her husband what he wanted and when the man tried to drag her in, she fled.

READ ALSO: Please give us a day to go out; I really need some dick before Ramadan-Moslem girl begs Nana Addo

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

The man seems to be using se.x to kill boredom amid the lockdown imposed by the government.