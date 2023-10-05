type here...
Videos from Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong daughter’s expensive traditional wedding ceremony go viral

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s daughter, Mandy Ofori Sarpong, was engaged to her partner on Thursday, October 5, 2023, in a plush traditional ceremony.


There was a rich display of culture at the traditional wedding ceremony of Mandy Ofori Sarpong, the daughter of Ghanaian millionaire Ernest Ofori Sarpong.



Many of the friends of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Dr Osei Kwame Despite from the East Legon Executive Club arrived in style.

They wrapped themselves in various Kente designs as they walked to the event grounds as a group.


There was a splash of green in the decor of the venue, and the table meant for guests at the ceremony.

The ceiling of the white-clothed canopy was designed with white patterns and green artificial plants.

Chandeliers on the ceiling added a significant touch to the beauty of the venue.

