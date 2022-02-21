Village folks gather to catch glimpse of a ‘suspected’ witch who got stuck on high tension pole (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Some folks of Depor pipeline a suburb in Benin city in the state of Edo, Nigeria were left with their mouths wide open after an alleged witch was spotted on a high tension pole.

In the African setting, stories of witches and wizards are one of the common stories you hear when the old people gather the young ones for storytelling.

A video shared on social media sees some people gathered under a high tension pole watching someone who was sitting on the pole.

According to the voice narration following the video, the person on top of the pole is a witch who came to land on the pole after she lost her way home.

Watch the video below: