Village folks gather to catch glimpse of a ‘suspected’ witch who got stuck on high tension pole (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Village folks gather to catch glimpse of an alleged witch who was stuck on high tension pole
Witch
Some folks of Depor pipeline a suburb in Benin city in the state of Edo, Nigeria were left with their mouths wide open after an alleged witch was spotted on a high tension pole.

In the African setting, stories of witches and wizards are one of the common stories you hear when the old people gather the young ones for storytelling.

A video shared on social media sees some people gathered under a high tension pole watching someone who was sitting on the pole.

According to the voice narration following the video, the person on top of the pole is a witch who came to land on the pole after she lost her way home.

    Source:Ghpage

