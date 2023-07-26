type here...
Lady exchanges blows with trotro mate over 50p balance
Lifestyle

Lady exchanges blows with trotro mate over 50p balance

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
passenger fights with trotro mate over 50p change
An amusing scene caught on camera between a female passenger and a bus conductor has stirred reactions of disappointment online.

The trending video shows the moment the woman seemed to be pestering the driver’s mate for withholding her 50 pesewas balance.

Apparently, the passenger had bordered the bus from Shiashie to Atomic Junction in Accra and after paying the transport fare requested her balance from the driver’s mate.

After multiple failed attempts to retrieve her balance, the woman resorted to a violent approach, angrily slapping the mate on the back.

In the spur of the moment, things began to get intense as tempers went high and the two nearly got physical.

The driver’s mate attempted to retaliate against the first hit from the woman but was quick enough to hold back after a second thought.

The woman’s defense mechanism was to get the mate arrested and jailed if he dared hit her as she threatened to call her lawyer.

Watch the video below

The woman has been condemned for physically assaulting a man as captured in the video.

Many argued that even though the full story surrounding the incident is not yet known, she had no right to throw the first punch.

