Happie Boys, a group of viral security guards turned content creators, have reportedly been detained in Cyprus, where OPM pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, financed them to study.

On Tuesday, October 10, the online sensations allegedly appeared in court for an arraignment before being sent to detention.

At the time this report is being written, it is unclear why they were arrested. They may be kept by Cyprus’s government in an underground facility, according to reports circulating.

A few weeks prior, they used social media to beg their benefactor, OPM founder Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, for forgiveness.

They pleaded with the cleric to have pity on them because things were not going well for them in Cyprus in a video that was posted online by the young guys who became well-known after losing their jobs for dancing while on the job.

They added that they were prepared to travel back to Nigeria to formally apologize to the pastor. They promised not to criticize the pastor in the future and asked for his forgiveness so that things would start to go their way once more.

We are expecting more information regarding their purported arrest in the interim.