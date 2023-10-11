type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentViral dancing security guards Happie Boys arrested in Cyprus
Entertainment

Viral dancing security guards Happie Boys arrested in Cyprus

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
chicken republic security guards
Happie boys
- Advertisement -

Happie Boys, a group of viral security guards turned content creators, have reportedly been detained in Cyprus, where OPM pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, financed them to study.

On Tuesday, October 10, the online sensations allegedly appeared in court for an arraignment before being sent to detention.

At the time this report is being written, it is unclear why they were arrested. They may be kept by Cyprus’s government in an underground facility, according to reports circulating.

A few weeks prior, they used social media to beg their benefactor, OPM founder Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, for forgiveness.

They pleaded with the cleric to have pity on them because things were not going well for them in Cyprus in a video that was posted online by the young guys who became well-known after losing their jobs for dancing while on the job.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

They added that they were prepared to travel back to Nigeria to formally apologize to the pastor. They promised not to criticize the pastor in the future and asked for his forgiveness so that things would start to go their way once more.

We are expecting more information regarding their purported arrest in the interim.

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Accra
clear sky
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
1.6mph
0 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways