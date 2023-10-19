type here...
“Her God is big”: Viral Gob3 seller with big backside opens big beans restaurant with her own money

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Celestina Etornam, a Ghanaian beans seller went viral months ago when she was spotted selling with was has been adjudged as the biggest backside in Ghana.

A positive turn of events and words on the streets has it that Etornam made good use of the hype and gathered enough money and has now gotten a more spacious and nicer place to sell her beans.

A new video sighted on social media has Celestina checking out her new place and putting things into place.

Celestina was once interviewed by Johnnie Hughes on TV3 we’re sue made bold proclamation that “hookup is not a profitable” which makes netizens believe that she set up this new enterprise with her own hard earned money and not that of any big man.

