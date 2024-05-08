Viral Skit Maker Asafo Powers tells why he uses the name JONATHAN SOWAH for his contents

TikTok has become a launchpad for numerous rising stars in content creation, providing a platform for individuals to showcase their talents and reach a global audience.

One such individual who has soared to fame on the app is Asafo Powers, a young man based in Kumasi, also known as Jonathan Sowah. Alongside his close friend Mr. Amprah, known as the hype king, Asafo Powers has gained massive popularity for his humorous skits.

Asafo Powers is particularly renowned for his funny skits, where he impersonates Jonathan Sowah, a forward player for Ghanaian club Medeama SC and the Ghana National Football Team. His videos have garnered over a million views and likes, showcasing his comedic skills and garnering widespread attention.

From his facial expressions to his comedic timing, Asafo Powers never fails to entertain his audience. Collaborating with Mr. Amprah, another social media comic skit maker, they create hilarious content that leaves viewers in stitches.

Many have wondered why Asafo Powers chose to use another person’s name for his skits instead of his own. In a recent interview on the Rash Hour Show with Rashad, Asafo Powers shed light on this decision.

He explained that he adopted the name Jonathan Sowah after the football player showed him an act of kindness he would never forget. During an encounter at Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi, arranged by his friend and Black Stars player Nicholas Opoku, Jonathan Sowah on seeing him for the first day not only praised Asafo Powers’ work but also gave him GH?50.

Since that day, Asafo Powers decided to use the name Jonathan Sowah, especially during the early stages of his comedy skit-making journey. This decision, coupled with his talent and God’s grace, has made “Jonathan Sowah” a household name in the comedy scene.

