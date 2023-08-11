type here...
Visuals of Rihanna breastfeeding turns wild on the internet (WATCH)

By Osei Emmanuel
Rihanna reveals baby boy's face for the first time
Rihanna has set the internet ablaze yet again. She posted a set of photos on her lingerie instagram page. She instantly won the hearts of followers as she received warm comments. Rihanna is defying the odds by showing breatfeeding as an A-list superstar.

The photos were shared on the official page of Savage X Fenty- her clothing line and to promote a new capsule collection. In the photos, Rihanna is seen sporting a fringe hairdo, wearing a black nursing bra, holding her son and smiling at the camera.

RZA is Riri and A$AP Rocky’s first child. The couple are expecting their second child together later this year.
Earlier this year, Rihanna stepped down from the Savage X Fenty lingerie brand as its chief executive officer after maintaining the position for the last five years. However, the singer is still in the leadership position as the executive of the brand. She launched Savage X Fenty in 2018.

Her new lingerie is said to be designed for ‘moms and mom-to-be.” The post read, “Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by [Rihanna], approved by baby RZA.”

