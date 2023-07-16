- Advertisement -

Kumawood Actress and Entrepreneur Vivian Jill Lawrence and Veteran Actor Oboy Siki aka Boys Boys have given it to each other hard when they made special appearances on Papa Kumasi’s Anigye Fie show on RTV.

The two Kumawood Giants on Live TV didn’t spare each other as they traded some harsh words – kinda hilariously – when the conversation about some of the incidents that took place at the funeral service of Actress Nana Yaa Appiah’s daughter popped up.

Kumawood actress Nana Yaa Appiah buried her daughter known as Stephanie Appiah aka Adomah last weekend on July 8 2023.

Nana Yaa Appiah was joined by her colleagues in the industry to mourn and say her final goodbye to her late daughter.

Some sad scenes captured from the grounds saw her standing next to her daughter’s lifeless body as she struggled to control her emotions, sobbing as she spoke to her deceased daughter.

Her fellow movie stars, including Nana Ama McBrown, Vivian Jill, and Don Little, who consoled her, were highly affected by the experiences.

Among all the Movie Stars that went to commiserate with the bereaved mother, Vivian Jill was one who was closest to consoling her and thus saw all the exclusive events that went on at the grounds.

On the Anigye Fie show, Oboy Siki made some remarks about some of the actions of the bereaved mother; saying that Nana Yaa Appiah acted like a fetish priest at her daughter’s funeral.

Vivian Jill, on the other hand, didn’t give it cool to Oboy Siki under the guise of her Abrewa Mafia Skit Character as she blasted the actor over his remarks in describing the pained mother who mourned her beloved daughter.

In other related news, Nana Yaa Appiah has shared details on the cause of her daughter’s death.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, she revealed that the cause of death was infection and malaria plus as told by the doctors.

According to the actress, her daughter came home from school with a complaint that she wasn’t feeling too well and had gone to the hospital where she was told that she had a shortage of blood in her system.

Days later her late daughter joined her to clean and tidy up the house and even had a hearty chat with her whiles they were both in the kitchen.

She continued that though her daughter wasn’t feeling well, she kept saying she was well and she was also concerned about her education and was forcing her to return to school but her daughter kept giving her an excuse.

Nana Yaa added that she entered her room one day and saw her lying down and once again asked her about school but looking at how her daughter was behaving she decided to take her to the hospital first.

At the hospital, after tests were conducted on her daughter, the doctor asked her why she kept her daughter at home when she knew she was very sick because she had a shortage of blood.

She explained to the doctor that her daughter never shared it with her and was always saying she was very well and never complained about what was happening to her.

It was then that the doctor turned his attention to her daughter who explained things to the doctor that she was vying for Girls prefect position in school so she didn’t want her mother to know about her sickness.

She continued that her late daughter told the doctor that she was scared her mother would bring her to the hospital and she would be admitted and that could affect her during the school elections.